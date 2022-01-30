Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $621.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

