Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $178,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $514.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.86%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

