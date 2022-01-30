Barclays Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

