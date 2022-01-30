Barclays Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,425,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 446,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

