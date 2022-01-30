Barclays Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Comcast has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.