Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,130 ($96.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.85% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 3,414 ($46.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 3,336.23 ($45.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,502 ($114.71). The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

