Barclays Raises OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 665

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.70) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.66) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.49).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 557 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 507.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390.60 ($5.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.51 ($7.94).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.