Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $169.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

