Barclays PLC Sells 48,516 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

