Barclays PLC Purchases 22,157 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.