Barclays PLC Increases Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,229 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

