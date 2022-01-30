Barclays PLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

VC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

