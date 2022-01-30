Barclays PLC Has $2.28 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth $5,553,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

