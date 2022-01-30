Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.46 ($151.66).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €111.38 ($126.57) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($113.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €110.81 and a 200-day moving average of €112.47.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

