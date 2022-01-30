Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 46,526 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.