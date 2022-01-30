Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 20,702 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teleflex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $299.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

