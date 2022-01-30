Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $121.25 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.