Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 5,400 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

