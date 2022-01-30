Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

SWKS stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

