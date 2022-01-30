Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

