Bank of America Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 785.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

