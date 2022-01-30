Bank of America Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 592.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,924,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 362,540 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

