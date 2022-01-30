Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

