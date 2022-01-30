Bamco Inc. NY Sells 52,895 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,712,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,895 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $183,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.