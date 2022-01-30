Bamco Inc. NY Has $267.63 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $267,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

