Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.60 Billion Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,639,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,521 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 3.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,604,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

