Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 84,656 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,656 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises about 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $351,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

