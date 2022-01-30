Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 535,342 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $229,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $237.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.