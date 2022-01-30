Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for about 1.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $265,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

