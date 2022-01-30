Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BW. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

