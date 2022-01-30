Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €108.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.92 ($116.96).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €79.48 ($90.32) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.92.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.