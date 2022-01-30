B. Riley Trims RLI (NYSE:RLI) Target Price to $125.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RLI will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.