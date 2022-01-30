B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.