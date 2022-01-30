Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYRWF shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

