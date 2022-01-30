Axe (AXE) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Axe has a market capitalization of $86,975.39 and $52,072.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00312452 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.