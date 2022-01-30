Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,737,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.