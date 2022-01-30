AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €30.50 ($34.66) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($33.02).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA CS opened at €27.93 ($31.74) on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.