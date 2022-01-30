Aviva PLC Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after acquiring an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $52.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

