Aviva PLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,334,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $613.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.69.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

