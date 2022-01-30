Aviva PLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $10,930,885 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

