Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 39,666 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE JHG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

