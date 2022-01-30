Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,032,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

