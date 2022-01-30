Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 263.5% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the December 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AVGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.59.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGR. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
