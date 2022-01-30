Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 263.5% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the December 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AVGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGR. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

