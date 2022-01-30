AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 25.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX stock traded up 0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 9.02. 1,602,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,442. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 8.15 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.48.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.