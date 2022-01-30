Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Up 6.8%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 18,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 407,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,187,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.