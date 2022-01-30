Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives $28.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 1,602,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,447. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

