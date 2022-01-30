Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

