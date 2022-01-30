Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASZ remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. 206,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,976. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

