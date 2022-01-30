Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 4,264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,479.0 days.

Shares of QRNNF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Aurizon has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

