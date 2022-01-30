Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 4,264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,479.0 days.
Shares of QRNNF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Aurizon has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
About Aurizon
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.