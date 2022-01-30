AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,053,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

